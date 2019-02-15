I’m Not Afraid To Fight Emmanuel Tagoe - Richard Commey

Newly crowned IBF Lightweight world champion Richard Commey has stated he’s not scared of WBO Africa Lightweight titleholder Emmanuel Game Boy Tagoe.

Commey, who is currently Ghana's only world champion was speaking on arrival at the Kotoka International airport after beating Russian Isa Chaniev to clinch the IBF strap in the USA. The fight which ended inside two rounds was Commey’s second attempt at the world title having lost to Robert Easter Jnr under controversial circumstances in his first attempt in 2016.

Former IBO Lightweight titleholder Emmanuel Tagoe reportedly challenged Commey to a fight and pointed out that the champion cannot run away from him since they fight in the same weight class. Tagoe is ranked number 12 on the IBF’s ranking and can place himself in contention for a shot at Commey’s strap if he works his way up into the top two.

Image: Emmanuel Game Boy Tagoe

Responding to questions about the possibility of two Ghanaians battling it out in a world title match up Commey stressed the need for Ghana to have more world champions and how such a fight hampers that dream. He was however quick to add he wasn’t scared of Tagoe and would welcome the fight if it comes up.

“Honestly speaking I’m not scared of him but why would I challenge a fellow Ghanaian? We want more world champions in this country,” Commey told Joy Sports.

He added that Tagoe “spars little amateur boys when preparing for his fights”.