CAF CC: Kotoko Gross Gh¢440,000 From Zesco United Clash

The Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, Lawyer Sarfo Duku has confirmed that his outfit earned a gross of $83,570 from their CAF Confederation Cup clash on Wednesday.

Kotoko hosted Zesco United in their second group game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Kwame Bonsu 'Conte' opened the scoring for the Porcupine Warriors before Emmanuel Gyamfi added his name on the score sheet to give Asante Kotoko all the needed points and their first win in the group stages.

Speaking to Kumasi based Nhyira FM, Sarfo Duku confirmed his outfit earned the abovementioned amount from their 2-1 win over Zesco United.

"It's true we made that amount [Gh¢ 440,000] from the gate proceeds," Sarfo Duku told Nhyira FM

"Deduction is now ongoing to know the net for Asante Kotoko"

The Porcupine Warriors sold over 25,000 tickets with prices Gh¢ 80, Gh¢ 50 and Gh¢ 20 which saw the stadium filled to a 65% capacity.

The Gh¢ 440,000 is subject to deductions by the National Sports Authority and the Internal Revenue Authority.