Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
34 minutes ago | Football News

Songne Yacouba Will Rediscover His Fine Form - Akunnor Insists

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Songne Yacouba Will Rediscover His Fine Form - Akunnor Insists

Kotoko coach, CK Akunnor has jumped to the defense of Songne Yacouba after failing to score in seven matches in the ongoing CAF Confederations Cup.

The Burkinabe forward assisted twice in his side's 2:1 win against Zesco United on Wednesday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the second group game.

Yacouba’s profligacy in front of goal has raised massive concerns following the player’s incredible goal scoring rate after joining the Club.

“Yes you are right Yacouba could have scored a couple of goals, he had the chances but we can’t take away the fact that he provides our two goals and he was also influential as well,” CK Akunnor spoke to the media after the game.

“He is doing well for the Club and I believe he will soon find his scoring boots. The fans love him and know what he offers to the Club.”

The 26-year-old is yet to register his name on the score sheet in the CAF Confederation Cup competition.

Kotoko will play Nkana FC in their next group game in Zambia.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
CAF CC: Kotoko Gross Gh¢440,000 From Zesco United Clash
Former Kotoko Striker Insists Songne Yacouba Need Help To End Drought
Richmond Boakye-Yiadom Set To Launch His Music Record Label 'B Magic Empire'
Sports Ministry Present $150,000 Cheque To Asante Kotoko - Reports
TOP STORIES

Double Track Teachers Threaten Demo Over Unpaid Salaries

9 hours ago

Ken Agyapong 'Eats Humble Pie'

17 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line