Songne Yacouba Will Rediscover His Fine Form - Akunnor Insists

Kotoko coach, CK Akunnor has jumped to the defense of Songne Yacouba after failing to score in seven matches in the ongoing CAF Confederations Cup.

The Burkinabe forward assisted twice in his side's 2:1 win against Zesco United on Wednesday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the second group game.

Yacouba’s profligacy in front of goal has raised massive concerns following the player’s incredible goal scoring rate after joining the Club.

“Yes you are right Yacouba could have scored a couple of goals, he had the chances but we can’t take away the fact that he provides our two goals and he was also influential as well,” CK Akunnor spoke to the media after the game.

“He is doing well for the Club and I believe he will soon find his scoring boots. The fans love him and know what he offers to the Club.”

The 26-year-old is yet to register his name on the score sheet in the CAF Confederation Cup competition.

Kotoko will play Nkana FC in their next group game in Zambia.