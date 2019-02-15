Richmond Boakye-Yiadom Set To Launch His Music Record Label 'B Magic Empire'

Richmond Boakye Yiadom has set up a music record label dubbed B Magic Empire to help the entertainment industry.

According to reports, the record label is under the leadership of Ray Moni, former manager of Guru.

Ray Moni is holding the fort at the label that is poised to take over the local music scene very soon with the brother to the musician.

Announcing the new record label, the Black Stars and Red Star Belgrade forward took to his Instagram handle to tell the whole world that they should watch out for some big moves he will soon make public.

B Magic Empire will very soon make a huge public launch to unveil some of the musicians they will be working with and the plans they have laid down for the industry.