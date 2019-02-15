Sports Ministry Present $150,000 Cheque To Asante Kotoko - Reports

According to Kumasi based Sikka FM, the Sports Ministry has presented a cheque of $150,000 to Asante Kotoko following their participation in the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors received the said amount as promised by the Sports Ministry on Thursday morning.

The Ministry promised to help clubs that represent the country in interclub competitions in Africa financially to help sustain some of the burden they carry.

The Porcupine Warriors have been impressive in this year’s CAF Confederation Cup, having reached the group stages for the first time since 2008.

On Wednesday, the MTN FA Cup champions defeated Zesco United 2-1 to record their first win in Group C, sending them on three points, same as all the clubs in the group.

Kotoko will travel to Zambia to play Nkana FC in the next game before home fixtures against the Kitwe based club and Al Hilal.

They finish their campaign in the competition with an away trip to Zambia again to play Zesco United.