Former Kotoko Striker Optimistic About Team's Chances In CAF CC

Augustine Okrah says he is optimistic about Asante Kotoko's chances in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors grabbed their first three points in the competition after beating Zambian champions, Zesco United 2:1 on Wednesday at the Baba Sports Stadium.

Goals from Kwame Bonsu and Emmanuel Gyamfi was enough for the Porcupine Warriors.

Okrah is optimistic the Reds will advance past the Group stage of the competition.

“I was in the stands to watch my former club @AsanteKotoko_SC against Zesco United in the Caf Confederation Cup,” he tweeted.

“The 2-1 win was good 💪.

“Kotoko may not be having household names like in the past but they have a strong team and an ambitious coach.

“They can qualify from the group.”

The 25-year-old who is currently with Indian Club NorthEast United FC left Kotoko in 2013 after struggling to break into the first team.

Kotoko will play Nkana FC in their next game of the competition.