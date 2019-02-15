Stop Pressuring Songne Yacouba To Start Scoring - Black Stars Coach

Deputy coach of the Black Stars, Maxwell Konadu has urged supporters of Asante Kotoko to stop pressuring Songne Yacouba to start finding the back of the net for the club.

The Burkinabe forward failed to score a single goal in the preliminary round of the CAF Confederations Cup.

After two matches played in the group phase of the competition, the lanky forward is yet to score for the club.

However, Yacouba has amassed five assists in the competition including Kotoko's 2:1 win against Zesco United on Wednesday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Speaking to the press after the game, the former Wa All Stars gaffer said, "He [Songne Yacouba] is a great player but the unfortunate thing is that he is not scoring.

"I will urge the Kotoko supporters not to pressure him to score because he has been assisting his players to score and that is the important thing.

"The fact that he is not scoring does not make him a bad player. The team is playing well but he will need time to start scoring," he added.

The Ghana Premier League side will play Nkana FC in the third group game on next week Sunday.