Hearts of Oak To Purchase Mercedes Benz bus

Accra Hearts of Oak have distance themselves from speculations linking the club to the acquisition of a new team bus.

The club said they were surprised by pictures of a bus circulating on social media claiming to be the new bus the club had acquired to be used by the team.

But a close source to the club told Graphic Sports Online that they have not purchased any bus yet although they have intentions of replacing their old bus that was currently being used by the team.

According to the source, the delay in buying a new bus has been because the team was looking at investing in a good brand which is very expensive.

“We would buy a new bus and our target is Mercedes Benz because they are durable and can last longer unlike the Kia buses which look flashy but cannot last beyond four years,” the source said.

The source noted that the current market value of Mercedes Benz buses the club wants range between €250,000 and €280,000, “which is very expensive and that is why we are taking time to buy the best.”

The team’s current bus has been in use for a long time and has become the subject of trolling by many of the club’s opponents, but the Hearts source said they would not be forced into buying any cheap brand that would easily breakdown in the middle of the road.

“These new buses you see around are just nice but they always easily break down after a few years so what is the point in buying a bus that would breakdown in the middle of your journey.

“Imagine travelling to honour a league match and your bus breaks down, you can imagine the inconvenience to the players and we want to avoid some of these things,” the source noted.