Aston Villa Disappointed In Albert Adomah

Ghana Black Stars winger, Albert Adomah, has been widely criticised by fans of Aston Villa for his poor performance during his side’s 0-1 loss to Brentford in a Championship game on Wednesday.

The 31-year old, who started the game for Aston Villa, exhibited poor performance in the game as confirmed by the statistics which indicated that the Ghanaian failed to register a single shot on target and also failed to create any chance throughout the 58 minutes he lasted on the pitch.

To make matters worse, the former Middlesbrough player was yet to find the target in 22 Championship appearances this season, which is in sharp contrast to his performance last season where he scored 15 goals in 44 appearances.

Following his unimpressive performance, Aston Villa coach, Dean Smith, may consider keeping him on the bench in their next Championship game against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday due to the presence of Andre Green and Jonathan Kodjia who are waiting for an opportunity to start.

According to the statistics Adomah completed only 18 passes against Brentford, and did not find a teammate with any of his crosses on the night, which led to the fans taking to Twitter to express their displeasure about Adomah’s performance on the day.

One of the fans, WoodyAVFC83 wrote “What’s happened to Adomah? He just seems so in affective in every game???”, Stephen Buckby also said “Hause, Adomah and Hutton don't deserve to wear the shirt #avfc #utvThe likes of Hourihane and Adomah are unfortunately frauds.

"The likes of Whelan and Hutton are now too old and their legs are gone to play with any kind of tempo. This is why we are getting overrun every single game. Not Smith's fault Bruce left this shower #AVFC”, Chris also said “Hause and Adomah are absolute liabilities,” the tweets read.