VIDEO: Richard Commey Receives Hero’s Welcome Upon Return To Ghana

Richard Commey received a deserved hero’s welcome this evening upon his arrival at the Kotoka International Airport after beating Russia’s Isa Chaniev to win the vacant IBF Lightweight title.

The Ghanaian boxing sensation captured the vacant IBF title earlier this month when he faced off with the Russian at the Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas, USA.

In what was his second shot at winning a world title after losing back in 2016 to Robert Easter Jnr, Commey started in very positive fashion, attacking the Russian from the off with a series of combination shots early in the first round. Just 10 seconds into the second round, Commey floored Chaniev for the lastt time to ensure he won the fight by way of Technical Knockout.

Arriving in Ghana today, the new world champion was met at the airport by hundreds of people led notably by the Deputy Sports Minister, Perry Okudzeto as well as a delegation from the Ghana Boxing Authority headed by its President Peter Zwennes.

Others present were Journalist from almost every media house in Accra together with fans and boxing enthusiasts from all over the country. Speaking to Journalist at the airport, Richard Commey expressed his excitement for achieving such a feat whiles appreciating the people who have been supporting him.

“I am very excited. It is what it is and God has granted us with another world title. It is very unfortunate that Dogbe lost his. I was there when he did but God has granted us another world title”.

“I worked so hard for this and I think everyone who supported me. My manager has been great since he met me and he said to me am going to make you a world champion and through hard work we go through thick and thin and I thank God”, Richard Commey said.

The boxer is expected to visit the President His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as well as other key figures in the coming days.