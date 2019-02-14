Pedro Admits Difficulty In Playing Sarri Ball

Chelsea attacker, Pedro, has admitted the teams struggle in adopting to head coach Maurizio Sarri’s Sarri style of play at a press conference on Wednesday.

Maurizio Sarri, who began his debut season as a title contender with Chelsea, is currently struggling to keep his team on the winning run. Sarri’s men have lost their last two away games in the English Premier League, conceding 10 goals in the process. The Blues lost 4-0 to Bournemouth before being outclassed 6-0 by Man City.

At the press conference on Wednesday, ahead of their Europa League clash with Malmo, Pedro told reporters, “All the team follows the idea of Maurizio: press really high, stay compact, and to create chances with good possession, [and] a lot of the ball.

“We can do this as a team, but sometimes, it’s so difficult to play in this way. It depends upon the opponents. City played very well, so it was so difficult to press, to create between the lines and to defend.

“But it’s Maurizio’s idea and prefer to press high when we recover the ball to create chances, not to wait for 90 minutes to recover the ball and run 60 meters to score the goal. In the last few games, it’s not been in very good condition for the results.”

Sarri who is seeking for more time at Stamford Bridge, to perfect the Sarri Ball tactics, is rumoured to be nearing the end of his Chelsea coaching job if the results do not change.