Wenger Revealed He Tried To Lure Sancho To Sign For Arsenal

Jadon Sancho

Former Arsenal gaffer, Arsene Wenger, on Wednesday revealed how he tried to lure Dortmund wonder kid, Jadon Sancho to sign for Arsenal during his time at Emirates Stadium.

Wenger has a long track record of purchasing youngster and transforming them into world-class stars.

The Frenchman during his punditry role on beIN Sports claimed he had tried to sign the now Dortmund player, when he wasn’t getting enough playing time at Manchester City. Sancho, who is being tagged by Wenger, as one of the best in his generation, join Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

Arsene Wenger couldn’t hide his admiration for the young chap when he watched him for Dortmund against Tottenham Hotspurs on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

“I wanted to sign him from Man City when he wasn’t getting games. I tried to lure him because he is from London. I tried to get him to Arsenal,” Wenger said.

“He is one of the best players of his generation. He can dribble, he has the arrogance. There is something in there that is part of the big players. You can call it confidence, belief, arrogance but it has to be there.”

Wenger is without any coaching job at the moment after he parted ways with Arsenal Football Club, being in charge for more than two decades.