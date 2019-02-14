CAF CC: C.K. Akonnor Wants Players To Stop Conceding Goals

Kotoko coach, C.K. Akonnor has expressed his dissatisfaction despite his side's 2:1 win over Zesco United in the CAF Confederations Cup insisting he wants his team to stop conceding goals.

The Porcupine Warriors have conceded three goals after two matches played in Group C.

And the trend was not pleasing to Akonnor and he made his thoughts known after the match.

“The goal we conceded should not have happened. It was because of miscommunication but giving goals away is a worry and we have to keep working on it. We can only work and improve on things.

"However, it is surely disturbing and we will try as much as we can to improve on that area of our game.”

Apart from that blot on the team’s assessment, the former Dreams FC gaffer was happy with the fact that they managed to get their first victory of the competition.

“It was a good game for us and the game plan went very well. We knew the strengths of the opponent and we knew that Zesco was a very attack-minded team.

"It was important that we did not give them to breathe. We did that early in the game and we got our goals.

"We struggled a bit in the second half but in all fairness, we deserved to win the game.”

The victory leaves all the teams in the group on 3 points ahead of the next round where Kotoko go to Zambia to face Nkana while Zesco host Al Hilal.