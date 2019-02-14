CK Akonnor Admits Kotoko’s Group Remains Tough

Head Coach for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Charles Kwablah Akonnor has admitted that Group C of the CAF Confederations Cup where his side is pitted remains tough especially with all four teams on 3 points.

The Porcupine Warriors beat Zesco United 2-1 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium yesterday to get their aspirations in the competition back on track. After losing their group opener against Al Hilal, it was paramount on them to grab all 3 points to ensure they kept their chances of progression intact.

Group C has now been blown wide open with clubs set to battle it out in their next matches to get the nod over the other. Zesco tops the group, followed by Al Hila. Kotoko comes 3rd on the log whiles Nkana Red Devils sits bottom.

Speaking at the post match conference yesterday after the win, CK Akonnor stressed that their group is very tough and hence they will need to get good results in their subsequent matches.

“Well it’s a very tough group. As we speak now everybody has three points and so the next level of action is important but no doubt a very tough group”, CK Akonnor said.

He further bemoaned striker Sogne Yacouba’s inability to find the back of the net but insists the player is doing very well and feels he will be banging in the goals very soon.

“Concerning Yacouba the boy is doing everything. He is doing everything that a footballer can do. He is not hiding, he showing up for him to score goals just that is finishing has not been accurate and I feel sorry for him”.

“He is doing everything he can in his power to score but unfortunately he has not been able to do so. We have been working on it, we encourage him in training and of course talking to him. Like I said it’s just a matter of time”, the former Black Stars player shared.

Next in the competition, Kotoko will travel to Zambia on February 24 where they will play Nkana Red Devils. Kick off time for that match has been set at 1pm.