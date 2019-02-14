Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Tottenham Stun Dortmund With Magnificent Second-Half Display

By Wires
A breath-taking second-half display saw Tottenham overwhelm Borussia Dortmund and take a 3-0 lead in the Champions League last-16 showdown.

Billed as one of the more exciting last-16 ties, the first leg at Wembley started off a restrained affair as Spurs resolutely held back the Bundesliga leaders in the first half.

But after the break it was a different story. Heung-min Son volleyed Spurs ahead after two minutes, with Jan Vertonghen then capping off a fine performance with a goal to follow his assist.

Substitute Fernando Llorente headed Spurs into dreamland three minutes later, and they will take their three-goal lead back to Germany for the second leg on March 5.

Powered By Modern Ghana
