Tottenham Stun Dortmund With Magnificent Second-Half Display
A breath-taking second-half display saw Tottenham overwhelm Borussia Dortmund and take a 3-0 lead in the Champions League last-16 showdown.
Billed as one of the more exciting last-16 ties, the first leg at Wembley started off a restrained affair as Spurs resolutely held back the Bundesliga leaders in the first half.
But after the break it was a different story. Heung-min Son volleyed Spurs ahead after two minutes, with Jan Vertonghen then capping off a fine performance with a goal to follow his assist.
Substitute Fernando Llorente headed Spurs into dreamland three minutes later, and they will take their three-goal lead back to Germany for the second leg on March 5.