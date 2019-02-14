Anthony Joshua To Defend Titles Against Jarrel Miller

Anthony Joshua will fight in the US for the first time when he defends his IBF, WBA and WBO world heavyweight titles against Jarrell Miller on 1 June.

Joshua, 29, will take on Miller at Madison Square Garden in the undefeated American's home city of New York.

Miller, with 23 wins and a draw, has never fought for a world title.

The 30-year-old will almost certainly be the heaviest opponent Joshua has faced as a professional having weighed 22st 7lbs in his last contest.

That is almost five stone heavier than what Joshua weighed in at ahead of his victory over Alexander Povetkin in September.

Miller - nicknamed 'Big Baby' - won 20 of his fights by knockout but Joshua represents a huge step-up in class.

Joshua said: "I am heading to the Big Apple and I plan to embrace the culture and leave with an appetite for more.

"It has been an honour and a blessing to fight at some of the best venues in the world and at home in the UK, not least Wembley Stadium, but the time has come to head across the Atlantic and defend my heavyweight titles in the USA.

"I am looking forward to taking on another challenge with a good boxer and a brilliant talker. It will be an exciting fight. I will leave nothing to chance and plan on dismantling Miller in style to make my mark."