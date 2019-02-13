Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
45 minutes ago | Sports News

England's Vunipola Ruled Out Of Six Nations

By Paul Myers - RFI
AFP/Adrian Dennis
AFP/Adrian Dennis

England prop Mako Vunipola was on Wednesday ruled out of the 2019 Six Nations tournament after injuring his ankle during the 44-8 annihilation of France at Twickenham on 10 February.

Vunipola, who missed the November Test series with a calf injury, went off early in the second-half of the match and watched the rest of the game from the bench with ice strapped to his left ankle.

England's Rugby Football Union said the 28-year-old would be out of action for 10 weeks.

Vunipola was named man of the match in England's opening Six Nations victory over last year's winners Ireland on 2 February.

Eddie Jones, England's head coach, said losing Vunipola was a blow. "It is obviously very disappointing to lose Mako at this stage as he is an important player for us," said Jones. "But it does provide an opportunity for the team to grow."

Pacesetters England face unbeaten Wales in the third game of the tournament on 23 February in Cardiff.

Sports News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Madrid Renaissance Faces Champions League Test At Ajax
PSG End Solskjaer's Honeymoon At Manchester United
Australian Open Champion Osaka Splits With Coach
England World Cup Winner Gordon Banks Dies
TOP STORIES

Accra: Ablekuma Breeding Rapists, Robbers And Others

8 hours ago

FDA Raises Alarm Over Fake Skin Products

9 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line