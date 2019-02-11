I Have Not Signed For Graet Olympics - Don Bortey

Former Ghana U-20 star, Bernard Dada Don Bortey has refuted claims that he has joined Division One side, Accra Great Olympics.

Reports has gone viral that the former Hearts of Oak forward had penned a two-year deal with the Wonder Club a week ago ahead of the start of the Special Competition.

Speaking to Benag TV, Bortey confirmed talks are ongoing between him and the club, however, nothing has been finalised yet.

“I love Great Olympics. I always want to play for them. But I haven’t signed for them yet,” he said.

“The management contacted me and we have been negotiating for some time now but nothing has been agreed yet,” he added.

Don Bortey also disclosed his admiration for the club and hopes to play for them in the future before he retires.

“I will like to play for the Olympics. I have been saying this for some time now. And hopefully, I will play for them before I bring an end to my career.”

Bernard Don Bortey is one of the greatest players to have played in the Ghana Premier League winning many trophies with Accra Hearts of Oak.