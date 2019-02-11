Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Football News

CAF Re-Instate Ismaily SC Into Champions League

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
CAF Re-Instate Ismaily SC Into Champions League

Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially reinstated Egyptian giants Ismaily SC in the Champions League following an appeal board decision on Sunday in Cairo.

Ismaily was thrown out of CAF inter-club competition after their second group game was cancelled due to crowd disturbances which forced the referee to end the game abruptly.

The Egyptian side appealed against the decision by the organizing committee and was admissible by the appeals board.

The Group C will now have CS Constantine leading with 6 points, followed by TP Mazembe also on 6 points with Club Africain on 3rd with 3 points and Ismaily SC bottom with 0 points.

With Ismaily SC reintegrated into the competition, their fixture against CS Constantine which was supposed to be played last week will be rescheduled to a later date.

The CAF Champions League is an annual continental club football competition run by the Confederation of African Football (CAF). The top club sides from Africa's football leagues are invited to participate in this competition, which is the Premier club football competition in the continent and the equivalent to the UEFA Champions League.

The winner of the tournament earns a berth for the FIFA Club World Cup, a tournament contested between the champion clubs from all six continental confederations, and also faces the winner of the CAF Confederation Cup in the following season's CAF Super Cup.

Egypt's Al Ahly SC is the most successful club in the competition's history, having won the tournament eight times. Egyptian clubs have accumulated the highest number of victories, winning the title 14 times.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Moving Sala Homage As Emotional Nantes Crumble
CAF Boss Ahmad Faces Impeachment
Pep Guardiola Defends Maurizio Sarri After Manchester City Thump Chelsea
CAF Official Wants Meeting Over Leaked Letters
TOP STORIES

Dr. K. K Sarpong Accused Of Hijacking GNPC Procurement Proce...

52 minutes ago

NAGRAT, GNAT Unhappy With Gov't Over Exclusion From Educatio...

52 minutes ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line