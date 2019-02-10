Mbappe Donates To David Ibbotson's Search Fund

PSG's offensive midfielder and French star player, Kylian Mbappe, has donated £27,000 to a fundraising appeal set up by the family of the missing pilot, David Ibbotson.

Mr Ibbotson, from Crowle, Lincolnshire, was flying Cardiff City's Emiliano Sala from Nantes to the UK when their plane crashed near Guernsey on January 21.

Sala’s body has already been recovered from the wreck on the seabed, but Mr Ibbotson's body is still missing.

Over 6,000 donors, including former England captain Gary Lineker have contributed to the fund, pushing the total raised to more than £100,000 of the page's £300,000 target.

Mbappe, whose full name is Kylian Mbappe Lottin, donated under the name Elie Lottin.

The light aircraft was en route from France to Cardiff when it crashed two days after the Argentine striker's £15m transfer to the Bluebirds was announced.

An official search was called off on January 24, but Sala's body was found after an appeal launched by his agent raised £324,000 (371,000 euros) for a private search.

Launching their own appeal, Mr Ibbotson's family wrote: "We are trying to come to terms with the tragedy and the loss of two incredible men.

"To be told the search has now been called off for the foreseeable future has only made this tragic time more difficult.

"We can not bear the thought of him being alone, we need him home so that we are able to lay him to rest."