Normalisation Committee For Namibia Unveiled

World governing body, FIFA, on Friday (8 February 2019) announced a five-member Normalisation Committee to oversee the Namibia Football Association (NFA) administration until a new leadership comes into force.

The committee consists of chairperson Hilda Basson-Namundjebo, deputy chair Franco Cosmos, Gaby Ahrens, Matti Mwandingi and Vivienne Katjiuongua.

Basson-Namundjebo is a renowned businesswoman, Cosmos, Mwandingi and Katjioungua all legal practitioners whilst Ahrens heads the Namibia Athletes Commission.

“Today, this normalisation committee’s [members] are the bosses of football in Namibia and they will prepare and run the football the way they see fit,” FIFA Director of Development for Africa and the Caribbean, Veron Mosengo-Omba said.

“It is the discretion and power of FIFA to decide who can be given the mandate for this. They report only to FIFA,” Mosengo-Omba added.

The normalisation committee will primarily act as an electoral committee and none of its members will be eligible for any of the positions in the elections. The committee will perform its functions until it has fulfilled all of its tasks, but no later than 31 May 2019.

“The normalisation committee is tasked to run the NFA's daily affairs but they will not have a seat in the federation. They will oversee the NFA; to ensure that members of the NFA whose executive committees are out of the mandate, organise and conduct relevant elections; and once elections have been held at the member level, to organise and conduct elections of a new NFA executive committee,” he concluded.