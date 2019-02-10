Chelsea Outclassed By Manchester City At Etihad Stadium

Manchester City

Chelsea were totally humiliated by merciless Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s men stunned disorganized Chelsea by six well deserved goals. As reigning champions, City needed a win to return to the top of the table after Liverpool won against Bournemouth on Saturday.

It took just four minutes for Manchester City to break the deadlock and begin the “demolishing” exercise. Raheem Sterling opened the scoring for City with a far post finish after Chelsea players were left ball watching from a quick Kevin De Bruyne free kick.

Sergio Aguero netted City’s second of the day with a superb 25-yard finish to put the Citizens two goals up. A floppy clearance by Ross Barkley gave Aguero the opportunity to net his second and City’s third.

Ilkay Gundigan put the game to rest and far beyond Chelsea with a goal in the 25th minute.

Manchester City didn’t show signs of slowing down as Sergio Aguero stepped up to complete his hat trick for the night in the 56th minute.

At five nil, City weren’t done yet as Sterling then rounded up the victory for City with his second and City’s sixth.

Chelsea players were left wandering on the field and will thankful to referee Mike Dean for saving them from further humiliation by blowing the final whistle.

The win takes City first on goal differences above Liverpool who still have a game in hand. Chelsea sinks to sixth place behind Manchester United and Arsenal.