GOC Communications Team Interacts with Press Attaches [PHOTOS]

As part of their plans and efforts to create an affable relationship with the media, the revamped Communications Team of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) on Friday, February 8, 2019, met the press attaches connected to the various federations to access their problems, challenges, duties, contributions and responsibilities.

The meeting which was graced by the presence of the deputy minister of youth & sports, Hon. Perry Okudzeto and Ben Nunoo Mensah, president of the GOC as well as Mr. Herbert Mensah, president of the Ghana Rugby Union and chairman of the Communications Sub Committee of the GOC enabled the press to know about pending events coming up in the year, like the Africa and World Beach Games in Cape Verde and Seychelles respectively plus the 2019 All African Games in Morocco and Olympic Games 2020 qualifiers.

The press were also briefed on accreditation procedure for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and the preparations of Ghana to host the 2023 All African Games.

The members of the GOC Communications team were introduced to all present.

The press attaches expressed their problems and challenges which were possible to be addressed with the involvement and support of federation heads.

Some of the solutions lie in periodic capacity building training programmes and choosing the committed and loyal personnel for particular disciplines.

Hon. Perry Okudzeto said sports is big business and the media must support the sports brand with positive reportage to attract sponsors.

Ben Nunoo Mensah called for sanity in the sports sphere as there are over 90% good things happening, but the 10% negative is carried most. He noted that corporate bodies want to associate with positive and vibrant brands.

Herbert Mensah advised sports officials and the media to add the use of technology to enhance their activities.

Also in attendance were Rev. Quarcoo, deputy secretary general of the GOC and Nana Adu Mankata, president of Sports For All Association who is also an executive board member.