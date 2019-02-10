Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
28 minutes ago | Football News

Man City Destroy Chelsea 6-0 With Another Aguero Hat-Trick

By Wires
Sergio Aguero scored a second hat-trick in three games as Manchester City hammered Chelsea to move back to the top of the Premier League.

City were 4-0 up after 25 minutes, with Raheem Sterling slamming home before Aguero smashed in from 30 yards.

Aguero prodded home when Ross Barkley misplaced a header and Ilkay Gundogan struck from 18 yards before the break.

Aguero equalled Alan Shearer's record of 11 Premier League hat-tricks with a penalty before Sterling's late strike.

The Argentine - who missed from two yards moments before his eye-catching first goal - also became Manchester City's all-time leading league goal scorer in the process, moving to 160 goals to surpass Eric Brook on 158.

City now sit top of the Premier League courtesy of a nine-goal superior difference over Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

Chelsea, who had not lost a competitive game so heavily since 1991, are sixth, a point off the Champions League qualification places.

