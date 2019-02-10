Ghana's Latif Blessing Meets Andres Iniesta

Ghanaian forward, Latif Blessing met his idol Andres Iniesta during a friendly against Vissel Kobe.

The Los Angeles Football Club featured as the MLS side kicked off their preseason with an impressive 4-1 victory over the Japanese club that also had former World Cup winners David Villa and Lukas Podolski in their line up.

But it was Iniesta, who is arguably the most talented midfielder of his generation that left the Ghanaian international star-struck.

Growing up, Blessing idolized the Barcelona and Spain legend and was thrilled to finally meet the man himself and get to speak to him.

The former Spanish international scored the only goal in 2010 FIFA World Cup finals against Holland to lift the trophy in South Africa.

Blessing joined the Major League Soccer side from Liberty Professionals.