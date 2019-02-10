Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Football News

Ghana's Latif Blessing Meets Andres Iniesta

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ghana's Latif Blessing Meets Andres Iniesta

Ghanaian forward, Latif Blessing met his idol Andres Iniesta during a friendly against Vissel Kobe.

The Los Angeles Football Club featured as the MLS side kicked off their preseason with an impressive 4-1 victory over the Japanese club that also had former World Cup winners David Villa and Lukas Podolski in their line up.

But it was Iniesta, who is arguably the most talented midfielder of his generation that left the Ghanaian international star-struck.

Growing up, Blessing idolized the Barcelona and Spain legend and was thrilled to finally meet the man himself and get to speak to him.

The former Spanish international scored the only goal in 2010 FIFA World Cup finals against Holland to lift the trophy in South Africa.

Blessing joined the Major League Soccer side from Liberty Professionals.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Man City Destroy Chelsea 6-0 With Another Aguero Hat-Trick
PSG Striker Cavani Could Miss Man Utd First Leg
MATCH REPORT: Hearts Play 1-1 With Pacific Heroes Fc In Friendly
WAFU Tournament: Black Queens Drawn In Group B
TOP STORIES

Cancer Kills Liberian Senator At Korle-Bu Hospital

3 hours ago

Don't Let Citing Of Regional Capitals Create Animosity—Dan ...

6 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line