MATCH REPORT: Hearts Play 1-1 With Pacific Heroes Fc In Friendly

Accra Hearts of Oak has today played a 1-1 draw with lower division side Pacific Heroes Fc in a friendly match at the Collins SHS Park in Agogo.

This was the second outing of the Hearts team in the space of two days. In today’s match, Kim Grant fielded a different squad from that of the squad that started the Heart of Lions game yesterday. The Accra based side as expected dominated the game and created a lot of chances. Their only goal of the game however came through Kojo Obeng Jnr who connected to well a struck corner kick delivered by Fatawu Mohammed on the 21st minute.

The team returned from half time but all efforts to add to their tally failed to materialize. The host made sure they stayed compact whiles making some dangerous runs into Hearts of Oak’s 18 yard box.

Pacific Heroes finally had their break through on the 83rd minute through Christian Aho. The goal just like Hearts coming as a results of a corner kick.

The Phobians who are using these friendly matches to adequately prepare for the upcoming Normalization Committee special competition failed to make it two wins in two days following their 3-2 win over Kpando Heart of Lions yesterday.

Their result today takes their tally under Kim Grant to 10 wins in 13 games. They have lost just 1 and drawn 2.

Hearts is expected to return to Accra today and have a day of rest tomorrow. If the NC special competition starts next weekend, they will be playing their first match against Dreams Fc at the Accra Sports Stadium.