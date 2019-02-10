WAFU Tournament: Black Queens Drawn In Group B

The Black Queens of Ghana have been drawn in Group B, together with Mali, Nigeria, and Guinea ahead of the second edition of the Union of West African Football Union (WAFU) B Women's Cup of Nations in Abidjan in May.

The Queens seeded along with second-time hosts Cote d'Ivoire, who are set to play in Group A alongside Benin and Senegal.

Ghana were crowned the champions of the maiden edition WAFU Zone B women's tournament in 2018 after beating hosts Cote d'Ivoire 1-0 in the final.

Group A: Cote d'Ivoire, Benin, Niger, Senegal

Group B: Ghana, Guinea, Mali, Nigeria