Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
3 hours ago | Football News

WAFU Tournament: Black Queens Drawn In Group B

By CitiNewsRoom
WAFU Tournament: Black Queens Drawn In Group B

The Black Queens of Ghana have been drawn in Group B, together with Mali, Nigeria, and Guinea ahead of the second edition of the Union of West African Football Union (WAFU) B Women's Cup of Nations in Abidjan in May.

The Queens seeded along with second-time hosts Cote d'Ivoire, who are set to play in Group A alongside Benin and Senegal.

Ghana were crowned the champions of the maiden edition WAFU Zone B women's tournament in 2018 after beating hosts Cote d'Ivoire 1-0 in the final.

Group A: Cote d'Ivoire, Benin, Niger, Senegal

Group B: Ghana, Guinea, Mali, Nigeria

Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Man City Destroy Chelsea 6-0 With Another Aguero Hat-Trick
PSG Striker Cavani Could Miss Man Utd First Leg
Ghana's Latif Blessing Meets Andres Iniesta
MATCH REPORT: Hearts Play 1-1 With Pacific Heroes Fc In Friendly
TOP STORIES

Cancer Kills Liberian Senator At Korle-Bu Hospital

3 hours ago

Don't Let Citing Of Regional Capitals Create Animosity—Dan ...

6 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line