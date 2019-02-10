Côte d'Ivoire Retains Hosting Rights For WAFU Zone B Women’s Cup Of Nations

Côte d'Ivoire has been handed the rights to host the second edition of the Union of West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B Women’s Cup of Nations 2019.

This will be the second successive time they will be hosting the 8 Nations Tournament. The maiden edition was held last year which Ghana’s Black Queens won after beating the Super Falcons of Nigeria in the finals.

The Hosts have been pitted in Group A alongside Benin, Niger and Senegal. Defending champions Ghana are also drawn in Group B together with Mali, Nigeria, and Guinea.

The tournament has been slated to take place in Abidjan later in May this year.

Group A

Cote d’Ivoire, Benin, Niger, Senegal.

Group B

Ghana, Guinea, Mali, Nigeria.