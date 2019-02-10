Zesco Utd Names Final 18 Man Squad For Kotoko Clash

Zambian giants Zesco United have named their final 18 man squad for their second group stage match against Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the ongoing CAF Confederations Cup competition.

The team confirmed the squad for the clash whiles departing Lusaka yesterday for Ghana. In all a contingent of 30 are expected to arrive at the Kotoka International airport later today as the build up to the match with the Porcupine Warriors continue.

Besides the 18 players, 9 members of the technical team together with 3 management members made the trip to the West African Country. Members of the technical team include head coach George Lwandamina, Alfred Lupiya, Emmanuel Siwale, Emmanuel Msichili, Clive Hachilensa, Stephen Mbewa, Chuma Mwinga, Chance Ndalama and John Luchemba.

Zesco United tops Group C of the competition with 3 points and 2 goals after beating Nkana Red Devils in their group opener. Their next opponent Kotoko on the other hand are 3rd on the log and desperately needs the 3 points to revive their chances of making it to the knockout phase.

The match will be played on Wednesday, February 13 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Kickoff time has been pushed from 1pm to 4pm.

Below is the final 18 man squad for Zesco United ahead of their clash with Kotoko:

1- Jacob Banda 2- Diedonne Ntibahezwa 3- Simon Silwimba 4- Clement Mwape 5- David Odiambo 6- Mwila Phiri 7- Anthony Akumu 8- Kondwani Mtonga 9- Jesse Were. 10-John Chingandu 11- Lazarrous Kambole 12- Quadri Kola. A 13- Rahim Osmanu. 14-Marcel Kolunda. K 15- Enoch Sabumunkama 16- Mishech Chaila 17-Maybin Kalengo. 18- Shemmy Mayambe.