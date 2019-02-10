Umit Turmus Appointed Pacific Heroes Football Coach

Ambitious Asante Akyem Agogo side, Pacific Heroes FC, has appointed former Antalyaspor gaffer, Umit Turmus as head coach.

The 58-year-old UEFA Pro licensed coach arrived in Ghana some few weeks ago and sealed the deal with the Division one outfit later on in the week.

The Turkish born coach has been tasked to ensure the promotion of the team into Ghana's topflight league when football resumes in the country.

The former Gotzepe coach in an interview with pressmen after his unveiling indicated that he is fully aware of the challenges ahead of him and will do his possible best to live up to the billing.

“I am humbled at the opportunity to lead an ambitious football Club like this,” Umit said.

“My sincere thanks go out to the club’s esteemed leaders for having the faith and confidence in me to take this team to places”

He added: “I understand the expectations at a Club like this and am ready to get to work.

Pacific Heroes FC becomes the second African side the experienced coach is working with after having a successful stint with Cameroonian based Racing club in the early 2000s.

Umit Turmus has been in the helm of affairs of top Turkish teams like Malatyaspor,Balikesirspor, Turgutluspor, Aydinspor, Bucaspor among many others.

He is expected to be at the bench when the team play hosts to glorious Accra Hearts of Oak in a friendly encounter on Sunday.

Pacific Heroes FC is owned by revered lawyer and MP for Asante Akim North Constituency, Hon. Andy Appiah Kubi.