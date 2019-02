Football Fans Arrested After Mocking Emiliano Sala's Death

Two Southampton fans were detained by police for mocking the death of Emiliano Sala by making airplane gestures towards Cardiff City supporters inside St Mary’s Stadium.

This was Cardiff’s first game since it was confirmed that their £15million signing had died in a plane crash and tributes were paid to the player following the tragedy.

Yet sickening footage emerged afterward showing two men in the stands at St Mary’s, stretching their arms out wide and pretending to be planes towards the away end.

A Southampton supporter was seen looking across at the Cardiff fans and making the gesture He held his arms outstretched and bobbed from side to side to replicate a plane’s movement Cardiff fans can be heard in the video calling them ‘sick’ while a steward approaches the pair.

Both fans had their details taken by Hampshire Police and will face three-year banning orders from the South Coast club. The visitors won via a stoppage-time winner from Kenneth Zohore and manager Neil Warnock said afterward:

‘We wanted to do it for Emiliano and I’m really proud the lads have done him justice.’ Players in games across the Premier League and EFL wore black armbands in tribute to Sala. Supporters paid emotional tribute to the £15million striker who never got to make his debut A banner was also unfolded and passed from one supporter to another across the away end Cardiff were victorious in the match courtesy of a Kenneth Zohore goal deep in added time There was a minute’s silence at St Mary’s while Cardiff fans wore daffodils in memory of the Argentine. They also sang his name throughout.

Sol Bamba, who scored Cardiff’s other goal, said afterward: ‘It’s been a tough couple of weeks. I know Emiliano Sala was looking from up there so it’s good to get the three points.’

Sala, 28, was traveling to Cardiff in a light aircraft with pilot David Ibbotson which went missing over the English Channel on January 21.