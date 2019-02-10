Madrid Derby: Thomas Partey Sent Off, Bales Nets 100th Goal As Real Madrid Cruise To Victory

Gareth Bale Against Atletico

Real Madrid scored three goals against their city rivals Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano and overtake them on the league table.

Atletico Madrid started the game on a high note, enjoying home advantage, pressing high and mounting intense pressure on Real Madrid. But they were unable to utilize that chance as Real Madrid regrouped and started an attack on their own.

Casemiro put Real Madrid up in the 16th minute with an overhead kick which resulted from a corner.

Griezmann lifted Atletico’s hope with an equalizer nine minutes later after a through ball from Angel Correa.

Sergio Ramos stepped up to take a penalty awarded them in the 42nd minute after Vinicius had been fouled in the 18-yard box and converted it successfully, to put Real Madrid ahead again.

Alvaro Morata chipped the ball above Courtios to give Atletico a second equalizer but the goal was disallowed as offside by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR)

Gareth Bale, who made his Real Madrid debut against Villarreal, came off the bench to replace Vinicius and secured all three points for Real Madrid after netting his 100th goal in a Madrid shirt in 217 games.

When Atletico were trying to get themselves back into the game, Ghana’s Thomas Partey was given the marching orders in the 80th minute for a second yellow card after fouling Toni Kroos. The intensity of the game cannot be denied as a total number of nine yellow cards were shown.

Santiago Solari’s rejuvenated Real Madrid have now secured six wins in seven games in all competitions and moved into second place, five points behind league leaders Barcelona.