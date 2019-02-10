PSG's Cavani Injured Days Before Man Utd Game

Paris St-Germain striker Edinson Cavani is an injury doubt for Tuesday's Champions League last 16 first leg tie at Manchester United after hurting himself in a league win over Bordeaux.

PSG's all-time top scorer held his thigh after scoring a penalty and had to be replaced by Kylian Mbappe.

Cavani's fellow forward Neymar has already been ruled out of the United games with a broken metatarsal.

"We have to wait. I don't have good news," said PSG manager Thomas Tuchel.

"I honestly don't know if Cavani will play. Yes, it is worrying. We don't have another Edi like we don't have another Neymar."

PSG are now 13 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 but their win over Bordeaux came after their toughest week of the season.

On Sunday, they lost for the first time in the league this season, 2-1 to Lyon, then needed extra time to beat third-tier Villefranche in the French Cup on Wednesday.

