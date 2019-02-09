Partey Sent Off As Atletico Madrid Lose To Real Madrid

Ghana international Thomas Partey was sent off as Atletico Madrid slumped to a 3-1 home defeat to Real Madrid in a feisty Madrid derby at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.

Partey was dismissed after getting his second yellow card at the end of a disappointing afternoon for Diego Simeone's side.

Casemiro put Real ahead with a volley but Antoine Griezmann equalised after scoring a one-on-one.

Sergio Ramos restored the visitors' lead with a penalty and Bale converted from Luka Modric's pass to ensure the win.

The defeat leaves Atletico Madrid in third place while Real Madrid have moved to second, five points behind Barcelona, who play Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.