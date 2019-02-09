Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
31 minutes ago | Football News

Man United Into Top Four With 3-0 Win At Fulham

By Wires
Confident Manchester United moved into the Premier League's top four with a dominant win over struggling Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Anthony Martial was in sensational form, making the first for Paul Pogba and scoring a wonderful second as United secured their 10th victory in 11 games under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Pogba wrapped up the points in the second half when he stroked home from the penalty spot after Juan Mata was fouled in the area.

Despite fielding a much-changed defence, they were rarely troubled by a Fulham team who have now conceded 58 goals this season and remain firmly entrenched in the relegation zone.

United, on the other hand, have moved above Chelsea on 51 points with their recent stunning form pushing them into the hunt for an end-of-season Champions League spot.

Football News
