Paul Pogba Nets Brace As Manchester United Keeps Top Four Hopes Alive

Manchester United score three to beat Fulham at the Craven Cottage and move to fourth place over Chelsea. The Red Devils who are yet to lose a game under the interim boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, cruise to a comfortable win over Fulham.

A revived Paul Pogba, broke the deadlock in the 14th minute, firing in from a tight angle through an assist from Anthony Martial. Fulham’s hopes of an equalizer was made even more difficult when Martial put United two nil up with an excellent solo effort.

Pogba again scored in the 65th minute to put the icing on the cake and give United a comfortable victory. Fulham remains in the relegation zone with 17 points.

The win puts Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s win record at United to 10 wins in 11 games in all competitions and a chance to be named United boss at the end of the season.

Manchester United fans will be happy with the performances of both Pogba and Martial as they will be playing Paris Saint-Germain for the first time at Old Trafford in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Ole’s decision to substitute Pogba and Martial is an indication he will be expecting the two French men to replicate such performance on Tuesday.

A top four finish looked impossible under sacked Jose Mourinho but current an achievable dream if United can maintain their winning streak and hope Chelsea and Arsenal stumble.