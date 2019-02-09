2019 U-20 AFCON: Jimmy Cobblah Name Squad For Final Group B Game

Ahead of Ghana's final group game, Coach Jimmy Cobblah has made three changes in his line up to face Mali.

Prosper Ahaibu, Michael Baidoo and Nathaniel Adjei of Danbort FC have earned places in the team's final Group B match.

Goalkeeper Manaf Nurudeen has maintained his position in the sticks with Nathaniel Adjei and Ishaku Konda as centre backs.

Prosper Ahaibu has joined Sabit Abdulai and FC Nordjaelland Kudus Mohammed in the midfield for their match against Mali.

The match will kickoff at 3:30 PM

Below is Ghana's line-up

Manaf Nurudeen

Michael Baidoo

Muntari Kamaheni

Nathaniel Adjei

Ishaku Konda

Sabit Abdulai

Michael Baidoo

Emmanuel Kumah

Daniel Lomotey

Kudus Mohamed

Enoch Atta Agyei