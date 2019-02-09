Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
2019 U-20 AFCON: Jimmy Cobblah Name Squad For Final Group B Game

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ahead of Ghana's final group game, Coach Jimmy Cobblah has made three changes in his line up to face Mali.

Prosper Ahaibu, Michael Baidoo and Nathaniel Adjei of Danbort FC have earned places in the team's final Group B match.

Goalkeeper Manaf Nurudeen has maintained his position in the sticks with Nathaniel Adjei and Ishaku Konda as centre backs.

Prosper Ahaibu has joined Sabit Abdulai and FC Nordjaelland Kudus Mohammed in the midfield for their match against Mali.

The match will kickoff at 3:30 PM
Below is Ghana's line-up
Manaf Nurudeen
Michael Baidoo
Muntari Kamaheni
Nathaniel Adjei
Ishaku Konda
Sabit Abdulai
Michael Baidoo
Emmanuel Kumah
Daniel Lomotey
Kudus Mohamed
Enoch Atta Agyei

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
