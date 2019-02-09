2019 U-20 AFCON: Jimmy Cobblah Name Squad For Final Group B Game
By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ahead of Ghana's final group game, Coach Jimmy Cobblah has made three changes in his line up to face Mali.
Prosper Ahaibu, Michael Baidoo and Nathaniel Adjei of Danbort FC have earned places in the team's final Group B match.
Goalkeeper Manaf Nurudeen has maintained his position in the sticks with Nathaniel Adjei and Ishaku Konda as centre backs.
Prosper Ahaibu has joined Sabit Abdulai and FC Nordjaelland Kudus Mohammed in the midfield for their match against Mali.
The match will kickoff at 3:30 PM Below is Ghana's line-up Manaf Nurudeen Michael Baidoo Muntari Kamaheni Nathaniel Adjei Ishaku Konda Sabit Abdulai Michael Baidoo Emmanuel Kumah Daniel Lomotey Kudus Mohamed Enoch Atta Agyei
