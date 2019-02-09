Kwadwo Asamoah And His Inter Milan Teammates Urged To Improve Performance

Kwadwo Asamoah and his Inter Milan teammates have been tasked to improve their performance in the ongoing campaign.

Luciano Spalletti’s side are currently third on the log with 40 points from 22 matches played.

Spalletti has warned his players to step up their game in a quest to finish in a favourable position.

The Nerazurris have gone four matches without a win which remains a worry for the Italian manager.

“We’ve been lacking that final piece of immense quality,” the Coach said at a Press conference.

“It happens to every team who lose players to injuries and suspensions, then there are digressions related to the transfer market.

“Icardi? Talent always comes after teamwork. Without teamwork, there’s no striker who can fix the fortunes of a team.

“It’s the whole unit that can make us avoid certain pitfalls. Everyone has to improve. Given our recent results, everything can be questioned.

“There’s a lot of our professional quality at stake and we have to get out of this run, but we can’t throw everything away.

“We need to put in the performances that let us start over, but without forgetting how much good we’ve done previously.

“We want to play our game and, at the same time, be convincing. We’ll try to improve. We have to put in a great performance at Parma, where lots of mini-duels await us.

“We’re better than what we’ve shown recently, but that only comes with work. Now we’re pressing hard in the direction of the choices we make.

“Keita will be available from the next game: when you don’t play for a long time, you need a few more days.

“However, he can give a contribution in half an hour. I’ve seen an increasingly-improved Radja and I expect a great response from him because he’s shown his quality in the past.

“He knows how to handle pressure and now he has to show what he can do. Borja Valero won’t be available.

“We thought his injury wasn’t as serious, but instead the inflammation has persisted.”

Inter Milan takes on Parma at the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Saturday.