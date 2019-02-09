Zesco United Names Japanese Midfielder Kosuke Nakamachi In CAF CC Squad Ahead Of Kotoko Game

Zesco United have named Japanese midfielder Kosuke Nakamachi for the rest of the CAF Confederations Cup campaign.

The midfielder joins the Zambian outfit from Club Yokohama F. Marinos and has signed a two-year contract with the club.

The 33-year-old is expected to join the Zesco team that will be travelling to Ghana to face Asante Kotoko in the second group game in Kumasi.

The Zambian champions began their campaign in the group on a flying note after beating rivals Nkana FC 2-0, a game the Japanese midfielder could not play.

Zesco are top of the group and also remain unbeaten in their domestic league, holding a 100% record.