Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
54 minutes ago | Football News

Zesco United Names Japanese Midfielder Kosuke Nakamachi In CAF CC Squad Ahead Of Kotoko Game

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Zesco United Names Japanese Midfielder Kosuke Nakamachi In CAF CC Squad Ahead Of Kotoko Game

Zesco United have named Japanese midfielder Kosuke Nakamachi for the rest of the CAF Confederations Cup campaign.

The midfielder joins the Zambian outfit from Club Yokohama F. Marinos and has signed a two-year contract with the club.

The 33-year-old is expected to join the Zesco team that will be travelling to Ghana to face Asante Kotoko in the second group game in Kumasi.

The Zambian champions began their campaign in the group on a flying note after beating rivals Nkana FC 2-0, a game the Japanese midfielder could not play.

Zesco are top of the group and also remain unbeaten in their domestic league, holding a 100% record.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Kwadwo Asamoah And His Inter Milan Teammates Urged To Improve Performance
CAF CC: We Will Support Songne Yacouba To Score - Felix Annan
Cameroun Commence World Cup Preparations
2019 U-20 AFCON: Maxwell Arthur Eyes World Cup Qualification
TOP STORIES

Widow Of JB Danquah-Adu Reveals How CID Officers Sexually As...

45 minutes ago

Police Are At Liberty To Investigate By-Election Violence - ...

45 minutes ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line