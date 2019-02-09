CAF CC: We Will Support Songne Yacouba To Score - Felix Annan

Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan, says the team would rally behind their top striker, Songne Yacouba, to end his goal drought after drawing blank in all five of their previous outing in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Burkinabe international has come under severe pressure from fans to deliver but the former WAFA shotstopper believes that is unnecessary because the team would continue to support him to score in their game against ZESCO United on Wednesday.

However, Annan believes Yacouba may not be scoring in the competition but his output in all their games has been tremendous.

“Even though Yacouba is not scoring, his impact in the game has been superb, he leads the team in attack and poses some fear on the opponent. In all, we want to win and he helps us so we have no problem with him.

"We the players always talk to him about it, we have told him to forget about it and play his game. He should not be worried at all, when the chance comes he will score,” Annan said.

Yacouba would be expected to redeem his image by scoring in Kotoko’s game against ZESCO United from Zambia in their second Group C encounter at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Wednesday, February 13.