Cameroun Commence World Cup Preparations

Newly appointed coach of Cameroon Alain Djeunfa has announced a 32-member playing body to commence preparations for the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019.

It will be the team’s maiden training session since their bronze feat at the Total Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana last December.

Djeunfa, who replaced Joseph Ndoko barely two weeks ago, has kept faith with the core of the bronze-winning team, extending call-ups to nine members of the side including 34-year old goalkeeper Annette Ngo Ndom.

There are surprise call-ups for Flora Kameni and Vivian Mefire, who were part of the Cameroonian squad for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Uruguay last year.

“Most of the players plying their trade in Europe are well known, we know what they can do and there would be a time to bring them into the team. For now, they have to concentrate on their club duties.

"We will focus on the local players and look out for potentials who can replace some ageing players,” Djeunfa told the media when quizzed about the absence of some familiar faces.

Cameroon are housed in Group E and will face Canada, New Zealand and The Netherlands.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Ngo Ndom Annette (FAP Yaounde), Ongmahan Marthe (AWA Girls Yaounde), Bayegla Ndeme Diane (Caiman Filles Douala)

Defenders: Bawou Ange (Social of Mbam), Mimboe Olinga Carole (Louves Yaounde), Edjangue Siliki Sporting Huelva – Spain), Liapoue Gladys (FAP Yaounde), Sonkeng Isis (Sundvall - Sweden), Tsadia Doloresse (Green City of Yaounde), Bengono Catherine (Green City of Yaounde), Nke Nke Julie (FAP Yaounde), Koesso Magoumkoua Jeanne (AWA Girls Yaounde)

Midfielders: Meyong Menene Charlene (Louves Yaounde), Abena Therese (Louves Yaounde), Omboudou Brigitte (Delta Queens – Nigeria), Endalle Emilienne (AWA Girls Yaounde), Mafo Alice (AWA Girls Yaounde), Angan Bilong (Social of Mbam), Ngo Mbelleck Genevieve (Sporting Huelva – Spain), Owona Mballe Genevieve (AWA Girls Yaounde), Voulania Claudia (A.S Diamare – Maroua), Kome Fadimatou (Lekie Football Girls)

Forwards: Akaba Edoa (Besiktas Istanbul), Takounda Alexandre (Eclaire of SA’A), Mpeh Bisong (Louves Yaounde), Nkada Agnes (Angers – France), Touta Ornella (Louves Yaounde), Kameni Flora (Louves Yaounde), Mefire Viviane (Eding Girls), Ngatchou Linda (FAP Yaounde), Iven Mihamle (FAP Yaounde), Yamen Vanessa (Louves Yaounde)