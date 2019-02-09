Randy Abbey Can Never Be Ghana FA President - Kennedy Agyapong Brags

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Ayawaso North Constituency, has threatened former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Randy Abbey, not to vie for the country's football governing high seat.

According to the vociferous politician, the Good Morning Ghana host on Metro is part of the problem football is going through and claims he is part of the mafias that exposed banned Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The Hearts of Lions bankroller was a member of Mr Nyantakyi's administration that led the country to the 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cup respectively.

There is a widespread belief in the football circles that he masterminded the Anas Aremeyaw Anas investigative piece dubbed 'Number 12' which exposed the corrupt practices of some top football officials in Ghana.

"Randy Abbey is among the mafias," he told Net 2 TV.

"I am not afraid to say it. He will never become Ghana FA President unless am dead and gone else I will expose him.

"You can not embarrass anybody and go scot free. What Abbey and the mafia has done is negatively affecting Ghana.

"We have seen you clearly your bad deeds," he added.

Osei Kweku Palmer, Kurt Okraku, Kudjoe Fianoo, Nana Yaw Amponsah, Alhaji Raji, Alhaji Grusah have all expressed their interest in vying for the Ghana FA top seat.