Inaki Williams Named LaLiga Player Of The Month For January

Spanish born Ghanaian international, Inaki Williams has been named LaLiga Santander Player of the Month for January.

The 22-year-old claims the prize on the back of an outstanding month, in which he played an instrumental role for Los Leones, who have enjoyed a real upturn in fortunes since Gaizka Garitano's appointment in early December.

Williams produced some sparkling performances in the competition in a month of January that saw the side's five outings yield a trio of wins and a draw and defeat apiece.

He was on target three times in these matches, hitting the winner in the 2-1 away triumph against RC Celta, before grabbing a brace in the 2-0 victory over Sevilla FC.

Williams will collect the award in front of the San Mames faithful before Sunday night's meeting with FC Barcelona, a game that kicks off at 20:45 CET.