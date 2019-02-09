Inaki Williams Named LaLiga Player Of The Month For January
By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Spanish born Ghanaian international, Inaki Williams has been named LaLiga Santander Player of the Month for January.
The 22-year-old claims the prize on the back of an outstanding month, in which he played an instrumental role for Los Leones, who have enjoyed a real upturn in fortunes since Gaizka Garitano's appointment in early December.
Williams produced some sparkling performances in the competition in a month of January that saw the side's five outings yield a trio of wins and a draw and defeat apiece.
He was on target three times in these matches, hitting the winner in the 2-1 away triumph against RC Celta, before grabbing a brace in the 2-0 victory over Sevilla FC.
Williams will collect the award in front of the San Mames faithful before Sunday night's meeting with FC Barcelona, a game that kicks off at 20:45 CET.
