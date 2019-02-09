Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
54 minutes ago | Football News

Inaki Williams Named LaLiga Player Of The Month For January

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Inaki Williams Named LaLiga Player Of The Month For January

Spanish born Ghanaian international, Inaki Williams has been named LaLiga Santander Player of the Month for January.

The 22-year-old claims the prize on the back of an outstanding month, in which he played an instrumental role for Los Leones, who have enjoyed a real upturn in fortunes since Gaizka Garitano's appointment in early December.

Williams produced some sparkling performances in the competition in a month of January that saw the side's five outings yield a trio of wins and a draw and defeat apiece.

He was on target three times in these matches, hitting the winner in the 2-1 away triumph against RC Celta, before grabbing a brace in the 2-0 victory over Sevilla FC.

Williams will collect the award in front of the San Mames faithful before Sunday night's meeting with FC Barcelona, a game that kicks off at 20:45 CET.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Cameroun Commence World Cup Preparations
2019 U-20 AFCON: Maxwell Arthur Eyes World Cup Qualification
Randy Abbey Can Never Be Ghana FA President - Kennedy Agyapong Brags
Underrated Thomas Partey Could Be Central To Manchester Clubs' Rebuild
TOP STORIES

Two Youth Groups 'Fight' Over North East Regional Capital

2 hours ago

EOCO Hauls Owners Of Global Coin Community Help Before Court

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line