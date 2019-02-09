Modern Ghana logo

A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Commey vs Lomachenko Bout Called Off

By CitiNewsRoom
Commey vs Lomachenko Bout Called Off

IBF lightweight world champion Richard Commey's unification bout with WBO and WBA lightweight titleholder Vasyl Lomachenko has been called off.

Commey suffered a fractured knuckle in the first round of his title-clinching bout against Russian Isa Chaniev last Sunday and has been ruled out for 6 weeks.

Commey was set to face off against Lomachenko on April 12 in a winner takes all contest, but after checks on his injury, that fight will not go ahead as planned.

The 31-year-old Ghanaian is reportedly set for another doctor's appointment next week for further treatment.

Commey became Ghana's latest world champion, after a 2nd round TKO victory over Russian Isa Chaniev on Sunday night.

