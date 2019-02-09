1 hour ago | Boxing Commey vs Lomachenko Bout Called Off By CitiNewsRoom IBF lightweight world champion Richard Commey's unification bout with WBO and WBA lightweight titleholder Vasyl Lomachenko has been called off.Commey suffered a fractured knuckle in the first round of his title-clinching bout against Russian Isa Chaniev last Sunday and has been ruled out for 6 weeks.Commey was set to face off against Lomachenko on April 12 in a winner takes all contest, but after checks on his injury, that fight will not go ahead as planned.The 31-year-old Ghanaian is reportedly set for another doctor's appointment next week for further treatment.Commey became Ghana's latest world champion, after a 2nd round TKO victory over Russian Isa Chaniev on Sunday night.
