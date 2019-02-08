NAM 1’s Star Madrid FC Cleared To Participate In NC Special Competition

Nana Appiah Mensah(NAM 1)’s Division One League side. Star Madrid FC have been handed a massive relief after the Economic and Organized Crime Office gave them the all-clear to continue their operations.

The club can now wrap up their preparations for the upcoming Normalization Committee Special Competition which starts in a week.

The club is part of a chain of businesses owned by Nana Appiah Mensah, owner of MenzGold.

General Manager of Star Madrid, Frank Todd Amoah, told Daily Graphic categorically that his outfit was not impounded like the other assets of NAM1, adding that they were given permission by EOCO to continue their operation, considering the careers and talents of players who would be wasted should the club be frozen.

Amoah stated that on January 17, 2019, EOCO sent a delegation of security officers to the offices of the club at Adjiringanor in Accra with a mission to collect some items, including the team bus and Nissan Prado being used by Coach Michael Osei, which were bought by NAM1.

“Their mission was to search the office but two days later they came to pick items from the office such as the team bus and the coach’s car which were bought by the owner of the club, Nana Appiah Mensah and we obliged so after that they invited us to their office where the Executive Director of EOCO, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) (Rtd.), K K Amoah told us that we are free to contest in any competition because of the players,” he explained.

“That is EOCO’s decision after we met all their requirements so we are preparing to take part in all football activities in the country, including the Normalisation Committee’s Special Competition,” he added.

Amoah expressed appreciation to EOCO, the football fraternity and the club’s supporters for standing with the club in such challenging times.

