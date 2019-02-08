Kotoko Management Engage Supporters Ahead Of CAF CC Clash With Zesco United

For the first time, the management of Asante Kotoko has embarked on a Community outreach program to mobilise support for Wednesday’s clash against Zesco United.

The MTN FA Cup champions will be hoping to bounce back after suffering 1:0 defeat to Al Hilal in their Group C opener in Sudan.

The Porcupine Warriors will host Zesco United in their second group on Wednesday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

And ahead of the clash, the management of the club, together with the supporters of the club were on the streets of Kumasi to engage the fan base of the club ahead of the clash.

