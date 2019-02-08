53 minutes ago | Football News Ghanaian Clubs And Players Mourn Former Nantes Attacker Emiliano Sala By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Ghana Premier League clubs have sent their heartfelt messages to the family of former Nantes forward Emiliano Sala.The 28-year-old was pronounced dead on Friday after his body was finally found following a private search.The Argentine forward together with pilot David Ibbotson had gone missing for days after their plane vanished on their way to Cardiff where the player was expected to complete a move.Authorities finally found a body believed to be Sala on Friday. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
