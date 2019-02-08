Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
53 minutes ago

Ghanaian Clubs And Players Mourn Former Nantes Attacker Emiliano Sala

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ghana Premier League clubs have sent their heartfelt messages to the family of former Nantes forward Emiliano Sala.

The 28-year-old was pronounced dead on Friday after his body was finally found following a private search.

The Argentine forward together with pilot David Ibbotson had gone missing for days after their plane vanished on their way to Cardiff where the player was expected to complete a move.

Authorities finally found a body believed to be Sala on Friday.

