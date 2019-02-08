Modern Ghana logo

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
REVEALED: AC Milan Turned Down The Chance To Re-Sign KP Boateng

According to Italian online portal, Calciomercato.com, AC Milan denied Kevin-Prince Boateng a third spell at the club before he moved to Barcelona.

The Ghanaian forward completed a €2million move to Barcelona from Serie A side, Sassuolo in the winter transfer window with an €8million option for the Catalan giants to buy Boateng if he impresses.

The Serie A giants were heavily linked with moves for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Fabio Quagliarella and Yannick Carrasco but Gennaro Gattuso's side could not land any of their targets before signing Polish forward Krzysztof Piątek.

The 31-year-old was proposed to AC Milan during December last year as the Rossoneri were in the market for an attacking option.

However, the reports indicate that Milan management never took up the chance to make an offer before the player eventually made the move to Catalunya.

Boateng joined Milan in 2010, playing a key role in their Scudetto triumph in that season.

He left after three years but later returned in 2016.

