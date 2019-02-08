African Players Are Not Respected In Europe - Thomas Partey

Ghana midfielder, Thomas Teye Partey has emphatically said European players are valued more than players from the African continent at all levels in football.

The former Arsenal and Manchester City target, most black players who deserve winning the Golden Ball during award ceremonies have been ignored.

"Well, I think it may be true, because surely there are other players coming from Europe who are valued more than those who come from Africa, for example," Partey told EFE

"We have had very good players like Yaya Touré, Michael Essien, they are seen as good players, but not at the level of a star like a Golden Ball, but they are top players.

"Because they come from Africa it seems that they are valued as a 'top' player but not at the level of (Luka) Modric, (Lionel) Messi or (Cristiano) Ronaldo, but there have been many very good African players. (Samuel) Eto'o and (Didier) Drogba, they made many goals and could have been players who won the Golden Ball, but they did not reach that level.

"I do not know, I think they value us for recovering balls, for giving a good pass, but we also have goals and many other things.

"If you compare us to a European player, it seems that you value him more than someone who comes from Africa," he added.

The 25-year-old was shortlisted for the BBC Africa Player of the Year awards in 2018 due to his impressive heroics with the Black Stars.