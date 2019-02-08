Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
32 minutes ago | Football News

Sala Was Loved By Everyone And Will Continued To Be Loved - Majeed Waris

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sala Was Loved By Everyone And Will Continued To Be Loved - Majeed Waris

Ghana forward, Abdul Majeed Waris has insisted that the exploits of his former teammate Emiliano Sala will live long in the memory of many after his body was recovered from the wreckage of a crashed plane.

The Argentine forward was travelling to Cardiff in a plane piloted by David Ibbotson, which went missing over the English Channel on 21 January.

The body of the 28-year-old was recovered late on Wednesday after the wreckage was found on Sunday morning. Dorset Police confirmed the identification on Thursday night.

In a statement, the force said: "The body brought to Portland Port today, Thursday 7 February 2019, has been formally identified by HM Coroner for Dorset as that of professional footballer Emiliano Sala.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that Sala's former club, French Ligue 1 side Nantes, has demanded Cardiff City pay his £15m transfer fee.

Sala was Cardiff's record signing but never played for the club.

The fee was due to be paid over three years but Cardiff have withheld the first scheduled payment until they are satisfied with the documentation.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
African Players Are Not Respected In Europe - Thomas Partey
Nantes To Retire No 9 Shirt In Memory Of Emiliano Sala
Ten Youth Players Dead In Flamengo Training Ground Fire
Man United Defender Jones Extends Deal To 2023
TOP STORIES

6 Persons Arrested Over Ahmed Suale’s Murder Granted Bail

7 hours ago

Ahmed's Murder: Police Arrest 6

7 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line