Sala Was Loved By Everyone And Will Continued To Be Loved - Majeed Waris

Ghana forward, Abdul Majeed Waris has insisted that the exploits of his former teammate Emiliano Sala will live long in the memory of many after his body was recovered from the wreckage of a crashed plane.

The Argentine forward was travelling to Cardiff in a plane piloted by David Ibbotson, which went missing over the English Channel on 21 January.

The body of the 28-year-old was recovered late on Wednesday after the wreckage was found on Sunday morning. Dorset Police confirmed the identification on Thursday night.

In a statement, the force said: "The body brought to Portland Port today, Thursday 7 February 2019, has been formally identified by HM Coroner for Dorset as that of professional footballer Emiliano Sala.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that Sala's former club, French Ligue 1 side Nantes, has demanded Cardiff City pay his £15m transfer fee.

Sala was Cardiff's record signing but never played for the club.

The fee was due to be paid over three years but Cardiff have withheld the first scheduled payment until they are satisfied with the documentation.